Russia to play football friendlies against Vietnam, Thailand in September

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play friendly matches against the Vietnamese and Thai teams in September, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) reported.

On September 5, the Russians will take on the Vietnamese team, and on September 7 they will play Thailand. Both matches will be held in Hanoi (Vietnam) and will kick off at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT).

The Vietnamese team is ranked 115th in the FIFA rankings, while the Thai team is ranked 101st. At the Asian Cup 2024, the Thai team reached the round of 16, where they were defeated by Uzbekistan (1-2). The Vietnamese team finished last in group D, which also comprised the national teams of Iraq, Japan and Indonesia, and did not qualify for the playoffs.

The Russian national team played two friendly matches in 2024, beating both Serbia and Belarus by a score of 4-0.