MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The "cancer" that is Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is finally leaving the world’s governing Olympic body, President of the International Boxing Federation (IBA) Umar Kremlev said on Wednesday.

Last Saturday, Bach officially announced that he had decided against running in the IOC presidential election, which will be held at the organization’s session in Greece in March 2025.

"This cancer is finally leaving us, because the [Olympic] competition took us back to gladiator times," Kremlev stated. "There was food with worms and poor-quality medals. Bach was right to say that he cannot cope."

"He turned sports into dirty politics and started an attack on sports disciplines," Kremlev added. "The IOC must stand firm for countries’ interests."

Thomas Bach, who won an Olympic gold medal in fencing for Germany, was elected president of the IOC in 2013 at the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires for a term of eight years.

Bach, 70, won his Olympic gold in the team foil competition at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. After serving his initial eight-year term as IOC president, he ran for another four-year term in the 2021 elections, where he was the sole candidate and was ultimately re-elected.

At the 141st IOC Session in India’s Mumbai last October some IOC members floated the idea of amending the Olympic Charter so that Bach could be re-elected for yet another term as president of the global organization.

Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC.