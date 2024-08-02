Swiss-based CAS rules to keep bronze for 2022 Russian figure skating team

GENEVA, August 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the Canadian national team contesting the bronze medal in the team figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the Swiss-based court said in a statement on Friday.

The court said in a statement that "The CAS Panel… in relation to the final standings for the Team Event in figure skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has issued its decision: the appeal is dismissed."

Based on the Swiss court’s ruling, the gold of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the team figure skating in China will be awarded to the Team USA, Japan will get the silver and Russians, who competed at the Olympics in China under a neutral status, will retain their bronze.