IOC spokesman says athletes can wear hijabs at Olympic Village during Paris Games

PARIS, July 31. /TASS/. Athletes are free to wear hijabs on the premises of the Olympic Village and other Olympic facilities during the 2024 Summer Games in France, Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Organization (IOC), said on Thursday.

Female athletes in France are legally banned from donning hijabs or headscarves during official Olympic competition, violating the IOC’s principles banning any discrimination based on nationality or religion.

"IOC’s and technical rules of the international federations apply; during the Olympic Games athletes are free to wear a hijab, veil, or headscarf in the Olympic Village and in Olympic venues," Adams said.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.