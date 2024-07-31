After Seine River deemed safe, Olympic triathletes finally get their day

PARIS, July 31. /TASS/. After a number of delays due to poor water quality in the Seine River, triathlon events at the 2024 Summer Olympics finally kicked off on Wednesday in France.

The women’s triathlon started earlier in the day and the men’s event will follow soon after.

On July 29, the organizers of the 2024 Games in France decided to postpone the 2nd training session for triathletes in Paris. Last week they also suspended their 1st training session. Both sessions, according to them, were suspended because of dirty water in the Seine River caused by the recent heavy rains in the French capital.

On July 30, the press office of World Triathlon announced that the men’s triathlon event at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris would be postponed for a day.

The men’s and women’s triathlons at the 2024 Summer Olympics were originally scheduled for July 30 and 31.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

Heavy rains poured down on the French capital in recent days, marring last Friday's Olympics opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine embankment and Trocadero Square.