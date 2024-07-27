South Korean team incorrectly announced at athletes parade in Paris

SEOUL, July 27. /TASS/. The national team of the Republic of Korea was incorrectly announced when the boat with athletes was passing, the Yonhap news agency said.

Announcers used the name of another country - North Korea.

The boat with South Korean athletes was 48th in the line. French-speaking and English-speaking announcers said "the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea" when they appeared. At the same time, the textual information in English on the display was correct - about the Republic of Korea. No mistake was made when athletes from North Korea appeared, whose boat was 153rd in the parade.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea said that it seeks a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach due to the incident.