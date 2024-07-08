Dmitry Sotnikov leads Kamaz-Master to victory in Silk Way Rally's fourth stage

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Dmitry Sotnikov led his Russian Kamaz-Master Team to the best time in Stage 4 of the 2024 Silk Way Rally in the Truck category.

The fourth stage of the 2024 Silk Way Rally stretched 164.57 kilometers (102.3 miles) between Gorno-Altaisk and Kosh-Agach. Sotnikov’s team covered the distance in 1 hour 37 minutes and 43 seconds.

Another Kamaz-Master Team truck, driven by Bogdan Karimov, finished second, one minute one second behind Sotnikov, while teammate Andrey Karginov and crew came in 3rd place (one minute 45 seconds behind the winner).

Stage 5 of the 2024 Silk Way Rally is scheduled to start tomorrow, July 9. Its route will stretch between Kosh Agach in Russia and Khovd in Mongolia covering a total race distance of 295.8 kilometers (almost 184 miles).

The marathon motor racing event started in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk on July 5 and is set to finish in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on July 15. The overall distance of the 2024 Silk Way Rally is 5,243 kilometers (some 3,258 miles) and it consists of 11 stages covering different landscapes.

2024 Silk Way Rally

According to the organizers’ official website: "The Silk Way Rally is a vast international project that has emerged and is developing thanks to a unique solid team and reliable and comprehensive support from partners. The general partners are Gazprom PJSC and the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China."

"The International Silk Way Rally Project traces its history back to 2009; for many years it has been uniting not only the regions of the Russian Federation, but also the countries of Eurasia. The event took place on the territory of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Turkmenistan," according to the official website.

"The Silk Way Rally is held with the support of the President of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.