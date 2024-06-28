{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Attempts to thwart BRICS Games via cyberattacks failed — official

Earlier, the minister reported that, in 2023, the republic neutralized over 12 million cases of suspicious network activity

KAZAN, June 28. /TASS/. Numerous attempts to disrupt the BRICS Games via cyberattacks were prevented due to the efficient operation of the Center for Countering Cyber Threats, says Ayrat Khayrullin, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Tatarstan.

"The BRICS Games took place. The center for countering cyber threats has been established. We cannot disclose the numbers, but there were a lot of attempts to interrupt the sports events, including livestreams," Khayrullin said. "No attempt has been 100-percent successful, this did not affect the competition. So, pressure on Russia, on Tatarstan in particular, was there, is there and will be there due to the international attention."

Earlier, the minister reported that, in 2023, the republic neutralized over 12 million cases of suspicious network activity.

The BRICS Games took place between June 12 and 24 in Kazan and Moscow; a total of 387 medal sets were awarded.

Russia’s Kasatkina makes it to WTA Rothesay Open finals
Darya Kasatkina is currently ranked 14th in the WTA Rankings and has six WTA tournament titles to her name
NATO won’t be part of Ukraine conflict, it won’t cross this line, says Scholz
According to the German chancellor, the NATO summit will discuss the strengthening of its role in coordinating support for Ukraine and training the Ukrainian armed forces
Body of US diplomat found in Kiev hotel — report
Medical data provided by the US Embassy show he had a high level of cholesterol
Ukraine working on own peace plan, to be ready before year-end — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev wanted to see the conflict over and hoped "to achieve a fair peace as soon as possible"
Lavrov says West will allow killing Russians in Ukraine if conflict becomes frozen
According to the top Russian diplomat, American experts proposed to end hostilities and suggested "looking at the Korean scenario"
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
UN secretary-general says will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan
In Antonio Guterres' opinion, there is a number of situations "in which the regional organizations can solve problems the UN cannot solve"
Russia to expedite creation of register of damage from Western sanctions — Medvedev
"Claims for compensations will be presented later in our country and in foreign jurisdictions," the official said
Outcome of election campaign in France is of interest to Moscow — Kremlin
"We see that there are dynamics related to the loss of popularity by some political forces and the growth of popularity of other political forces," Dmitry Peskov noted
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
West trying to make another anti-Russia out of Finland — Security Council
Washington, 'under NATO’s umbrella,' has turned Finland into a dependent semi-vassal,"Rashid Nurgaliyev pointed out
Polonez MLRS battalion deploys to Belarusian border with full ammunition load
The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not specify the border area that the Polonez MLRS battalion had deployed to
Restoring military ties with Russia to be hard for UK, says Russian ambassador
@I think it will be long before they can be restored," Andrey Kelin said
Labour Party’s program reflects London’s anti-Russian attitude — Russian ambassador
Commenting on the 136-page document, Andrey Kelin said it contained "a standard set of provisions" with regard to Ukraine, including declarations of support to Ukraine and calls to set up a special tribunal for Russia, as well as calls to confiscate Russia’s assets with subsequent transfer to Ukraine
Attempts to expel Russia from Interpol deserve international assessment — minister
"Members of transnational criminal syndicates, who ignore territorial or state borders, will be the ones to benefit from this in the first place," Vladimir Kolokoltsev said
Democrats discussing replacing Biden after his poor debate performance — Politico
According to three strategists close to the Democratic party, Joe Biden’s fellow party members "are panicked" over his poor performance in the debate with former US President Donald Trump
Russia never interfered in US electoral processes, not to do that now — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "there have been repeated investigations in the US itself, many accused Russia there," however, Washington "concluded on its own that no interference took place"
No French troops to go to Ukraine if Bardella becomes PM, says politician
Marine Le Pen reiterated her statements that the 28-year-old Jordan Bardella should take over as head of the country's Cabinet
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
US diplomat says Russia ramped up its defense industry after starting special operation
Nicholas Burns stressed that it is "far stronger now than it was even in the beginning" of the conflict
West interferes into Iranian presidential vote through its agents — diplomat
"The West has never stopped interfering into Iran’s internal affairs," Zamir Kabulov said
Vice-premier says Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia despite EU’s demands
"Serbia is an independent and free country, which can hardly be said about most EU members," Aleksandar Vulin said
Yemeni Houthis report joint attack with Iraq’s Islamic Resistance on Haifa
The US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea
Putin hands Order of Honor to Congolese president
Talks between the two leaders are taking place at the Kremlin
Assets to be withdrawn from US jurisdiction — Russian Security Council
"The most efficient mechanism will be the withdrawal of all the sovereign assets out of the US jurisdiction and structuring of deals without using the dollar," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Most Americans consider Biden too old to be efficient president — poll
The poll also revealed that, if the elections took place right now, 48% of voters would have picked Donald Trump, 78, while only 42% would have cast their ballots for Joe Biden
Diplomat calls Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol direct result of Burgenstock conference
Alexander Grushko said that peace was an easy goal to attain through the Minsk agreements, which provided for the Lugansk and Donetsk regions reunification with Ukraine
UN has no issues with Russia’s training of peacekeepers — minister
According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, "41 Russian law-enforcers are participating in missions in zones of armed conflicts, including 12 women"
Trump says Kiev not winning in conflict with Russia
At the same time, Trump also claimed that Russia "is going to take [entire] Ukraine"
European Council urges to intensify arms supplies to Ukraine — statement
The document says that "further efforts are needed" in terms of military support to Ukraine
Musk assesses US presidential election debate as preparation to replace Biden
Atlanta was the site of the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history
No NATO invitation for Kiev during July summit — US diplomat
Julianne Smith reiterated that NATO will not accept countries engaged in a military conflict as its members
US prepares to evacuate citizens from Lebanon — NBC
According to the report, Washington fears that Israel may launch a ground operation in Lebanon in the coming weeks
Ex-British envoy to Russia points to West’s role in provoking conflict in Ukraine
According to Anthony Brenton, "when NATO enlargement first loomed, both former Director of the US Department of State Policy Planning Staff George Kennan and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned of the likely disastrous effects for Russia-West relations"
Russia’s Navy to receive over 40 new ships in 2024 — Putin
In 2023 the number was 33
UK ducking Moscow’s requests for information in treason case — Russian envoy
Former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, were exposed to an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018
Russian analyst says US helped engineer coup in Bolivia
Among other reasons for the attempted coup, Alexander Stepanov named a deal with Russia to build a $600 million industrial complex in Bolivia to mine and produce lithium carbonate
Two bodies found at site of train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways
Russian Railways said that it had opened an investigation to establish all the details of the incident
Russian forces destroy 12 Ukrainian drone control centers — defense ministry
Apart from that, seven fixed-wing reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and electronic warfare tools, spokesman for the Battlegroup West Ivan Birma said
Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass
The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons — top brass
Russian troops struck massed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 117 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
South Korean arms supplies to Ukraine to require parliament's consent — speaker
According to Woo Won-shik, the security situation around the Korean Peninsula is serious and of concern to him
Attempted coup in Bolivia could have happened because of lithium — president
Luis Arce explained that economic issues were often behind coups d'etat in Latin American countries
European Council approves plans to bolster EU defenses, military sector — Polish premier
"Defense plans accepted,".Donald Tusk said
Belarusian border guards thwart airspace violation by Ukrainian quadcopter
According to the report, the unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters from the state border
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Electronic warfare systems jam 32 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region
According to Governor Alexey Smirnov, the roofs of a house and an administrative building were damaged in the village of Tyotkino after an attack by Ukrainian drones
MQ-9 Reaper drone buzzes dangerously close to Russian warplane in Syrian skies — military
The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Georgia, Moldova reject EU’s decision to hand over income from Russia’s assets to Kiev
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that these countries will make sure that their national policies comply with the European Council decision, adding that the Council welcomes it
Belarus taking extra measures to fortify border with Ukraine
According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, the border guards "found a cache holding components used to manufacture makeshift explosive devices"
Kremlin says will look at statements made in US presidential debate
On Thursday night, the first televised presidential debate was held between incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, in Atlanta, Georgia
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
IAEA sees no threat in loss of radiation monitoring station at ZNPP
The team of IAEA experts was unable to visit the site of the incident "to confirm the damage" due "to the security situation"
High turnout in Iran's presidential election may ensure reformers’ victory — expert
According to Vladimir Sazhin, many analytical centers in Iran single out exactly three candidates - Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Saeed Jalili, the spiritual leader's representative in the Security Council
Kiev demands that NATO establish no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine — AFP
"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said
Discussions on South Caucasus need to be moved out of Switzerland — Russian delegation
"This is related to the fact that the Geneva venue is no longer comfortable for Russia and its allies," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin added
European leaders approve heads of major EU institutions for next 5 years
Ursula von der Leyen was re-appointed president of the European commission, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa will head the European Council, while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will become the new EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy
State Duma receives draft bill on suspension of Russia’s OSCE PA membership — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky said that the OSCE PA has turned from a platform for discussing security issues on the European continent into a mouthpiece for Russophobic politicians working on the agenda of the United States and NATO
Rutube again available in App Store
The app was removed from the App Store on June 17
Lavrov horrified by Israel's statement there are no civilians in Gaza
Moscow hopes that Israel will hear the voice of the world's overwhelming majority on the situation in Gaza, the top Russian diplomat said
IN BRIEF: Trump’s presidential debate win puts final nail in Biden’s political coffin
A flash poll showed that 67% of watchers said Trump performed better during Thursday night’s debate
Russian Defense Minister tasks General Staff with measures to respond to US drone missions
The ministry pointed to the increased intensity of activities of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons supplied by Western countries to the armed forces of Ukraine for attacks on Russia
Ukraine signs security agreements with Lithuania and Estonia
The contents of these agreements was not disclosed
Sevastopol governor reveals number of people remaining in hospitals after Kiev's shelling
"As of this morning, 33 patients, including seven children, remain in Sevastopol hospitals," Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Putin hopes construction of warships will be cheaper
Russian President said it at a meeting on shipbuilding
EU fails to approve measures to allocate $50-billion loan to Kiev — EC president
Charles Michel said that discussions on the subject will continue over the next few weeks
Russia taking measures in response to US involvement in strikes on Sevastopol — diplomat
Commenting on the likelihood of the Russian side using tactical nuclear weapons in response to the shelling of Sevastopol, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the Russian president, as the supreme commander-in-chief, makes such fateful decisions"
Russian embassies overflowing with requests to relocate to country — MFA
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Foreign Policy Concept touches upon the topic of traditional values 11 times
UK remains vague on issue of Kiev’s attacks on Russian territory — ambassador
"They are deliberately dodging the question in an attempt to maintain ambiguity, saying the same thing - the weapons are being supplied for defensive purposes," Andrey Kelin said
Chinese defense official warns of hellish consequences for US’ Taiwan drone plans
"Those who are clamoring about turning other people's homes into hell should first prepare to be sent to a hell of their own," Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said
Another six jet-powered drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk Region, governor says
According to Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties or damage
Disrespect for immunity of countries could be step toward war — Medvedev
"Russia, like most countries of the world, including, incidentally, the United States of America and the largest countries - China, India - is not a party to this theatrical institution called the ICC," the official stressed
What is known about failed coup attempt in Bolivia
On June 26, a group of Bolivian military officers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz
Trump dodges question on whether he is ready to recognize Palestine’s independence
In his opinion, Biden fails to provide Israel enough support to allow the Jewish state defeat the radical Hamas movement
Ukrainian troops withdraw from some important areas near Toretsk — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost dozens of troops in the Toretsk area in recent days
Trump vows to end Ukraine conflict even before he assumes office if elected US president
He pointed out that Joe Biden had "given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine"
Russia, US keep communication channels open — senior diplomat
"There are contacts at other levels and along other lines, along the lines of presidential administrations, in particular along the lines of intelligence services, diplomatic agencies are in contact with each other on their own issues," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia-EU relations face 'bad' prospects under new EU leadership — Kremlin
Commenting on the appointment of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to the post of the top EU diplomat, Dmitry Peskov pointed out that she "has not shown any diplomatic inclinations so far" and "is known in our country for her absolutely intransigent and sometimes even denounced Russophobic statements"
Production at former Volkswagen car plant in Kaluga will restart on August 1
In May 2023, German automaker Volkswagen completed the sale of its Russian assets to the local investor Art-Finance LLC for 125 million euros
West-imposed order contradicts international law, says Medvedev
"Meanwhile, approval of the will of states is the original act that international law norms emerge from and this cannot be done in any other way," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia vows comprehensive defense measures in nuclear conflict — senior diplomat
Russia has never favored the US idea of limited nuclear war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
UN chief says conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan most dramatic
"The United Nations was created for peace and in peace, we are in trouble," Antonio Guterres pointed out
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian troops trying to entrench near Belogorovka, says LPR
After suffering casualties, the Ukrainian troops "had to retreat to their previous positions," Andrey Marochko said
Vovan and Lexus say prank call to Joe Biden possible
The prankers noted that they do not utilize AI algorithms in their pranks yet, but they do not rule out that they might use them in the future
Finland planned genocide of Soviet people in 1940-1941 — Russian Security council
Rashid Nurgaliyev pointed out that, on July 8, 1941, one day before the beginning of the Finnish offensive north of Lake Ladoga, Carl Gustaf Mannerheim issued the order number 132, its fourth clause reading: "capture the Russian population and send it to concentration camps"
Search for ATACMS fragments in Sevastopol after Ukrainian attack to take at least 2 days
Alexey Krasnokutsky pointed out that the sub-munitions scattering area of ATACMS missiles was rather large, but a significant part of the territory has been inspected already
First group of Toretsk residents evacuated amid heavy fighting in DPR
Efforts are underway to figure out the extant number of those rescued and those who remain in the city
Forty Ukrainian draft dodgers die while crossing Tisza border river since 2022
The most popular routes to flee Ukraine run across the borders with Moldova and Romania, where draft evaders have to pay guides from $3,000 to $12,000, up to $18,000, Andrey Demchenko noted
Russia remains fundamental pillar of UN work — secretary-general
Antonio Guterres also said problems that problems in the UN "normally come from big powers"
Over 30 buildings, 20 cars damaged in Ukraine’s June 23 missile attack on Crimea
Alexey Krasnokutsky added that damage is still being assessed
UN chief admits he is not fully pleased with results of his work
Antonio Guterres noted that the humanitarian action of the UN all over the world was remarkable
No way right to veto will disappear, says UN secretary-general
"Whenever there is a veto, there is an explanation given to the General Assembly," Antonio Guterres said
EU, Ukraine sign agreement on security guarantees for Kiev
The signing took place on the sidelines of a two-day EU summit, whose agenda includes discussions of the conflict in Ukraine and related issues, among other things
Russian proposals about Ukraine time-sensitive — Medvedev
The politician said this proposal is based on two positions
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Europe’s KNDS defense holding unveils new howitzers, come may be sent to Ukraine — TV
According to the report, the Kiev government may receive 50 such howitzers
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
French PM may limit president’s actions in foreign policy — expert
"The prime minister may introduce red lines or restrictions to the president," Sebastien Chenu said
