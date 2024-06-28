Attempts to thwart BRICS Games via cyberattacks failed — official

KAZAN, June 28. /TASS/. Numerous attempts to disrupt the BRICS Games via cyberattacks were prevented due to the efficient operation of the Center for Countering Cyber Threats, says Ayrat Khayrullin, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Tatarstan.

"The BRICS Games took place. The center for countering cyber threats has been established. We cannot disclose the numbers, but there were a lot of attempts to interrupt the sports events, including livestreams," Khayrullin said. "No attempt has been 100-percent successful, this did not affect the competition. So, pressure on Russia, on Tatarstan in particular, was there, is there and will be there due to the international attention."

Earlier, the minister reported that, in 2023, the republic neutralized over 12 million cases of suspicious network activity.

The BRICS Games took place between June 12 and 24 in Kazan and Moscow; a total of 387 medal sets were awarded.