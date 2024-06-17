UEFA says no Russian flags at Ukraine’s EURO 2024 matches

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Fans will not be allowed to bring Russian flags to any matches played by the Ukrainian national team at UEFA EURO 2024, the press service of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told TASS.

This year’s UEFA Euro championship is currently underway in Germany. On June 16, during a 1-0 group stage loss to England, fans of the Serbian national team hung a Russian flag in the stands.

"Kindly note that Russian flags will not be allowed at matches of the Ukrainian national team. All flags are generally admitted unless they are considered provocative and/or discriminatory and/or could represent a security issue," the press service said.

The Ukrainian national team will play against Romania (on June 17), Slovakia (June 21) and Belgium (June 26) during the group stage.