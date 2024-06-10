Israel’s defender Eli Dasa extends contract with Russia’s Dynamo Moscow FC

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Israeli football player Eli Dasa has extended his contract for another year with the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) football club Dynamo Moscow, the club’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

"The 31-year-old right-back, captain of the Israeli national team will spend his third season at Dynamo Moscow," the statement reads. "Dasa joined the White-Blues as a free agent in September 2022 and since then he has made four assists in 52 matches."

"In the previous season, Eli became the bronze medalist of the Russian Premier League as part of our club,"

Dasa made his debut for his national side in 2015 and played 63 matches for the Israeli national football team. In September 2022, he signed up with one of Russia’s top-tier football clubs, Dynamo Moscow.

The club finished in the 3rd place of the Russian national football championship.