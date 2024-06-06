CSKA Moscow FC hires Serbia’s Nikolic as head coach

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Football Premier League (RPL) football club CSKA Moscow has signed a two-year deal with Serbia’s Marko Nikolic to be the team’s next head coach, the club’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

On June 4, the Russian football club announced that it had reached a deal in principle with Nikolic to manage CSKA Moscow FC replacing previous Head Coach Vladimir Fedotov, who was fired from his post on June 3.

CSKA Moscow FC will gather for its first training camp under the leadership of Nikolic on June 20.

Nikolic, 44, was previously the head coach of the RPL’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC between May 2020 and October 2021, leading the club to win silver and bronze medals in the Russian championship in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons respectively.

In July 2023, he joined the Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli club. He also worked for Hungary’s Fehervar, Serbia’s Partizan, Vojvodina, and Rada, as well as Slovenia’s Olimpija.

CSKA Moscow FC finished the last RPL season in 6th place.