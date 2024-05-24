Athletes from 26 countries to participate in 2024 Children of Asia Games in Russia

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of 26 countries have confirmed their athletes will take part in the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, which kick off next month in Russia, a senior official in charge of the event’s organization said on Friday.

"We are expecting a very good sports competition this year as we have already received confirmation from 26 countries regarding their athletes’ participation," Children of Asia International Committee (CAIC) President Vladimir Maksimov told journalists.

"I would like to stress that the Children of Asia Games is practically the only multisport event held on the territory of Russia allowing national teams of various countries to compete in their respective age categories," he continued.

"As for the number of participants in the tournament we are expecting over 3,000 people to arrive as part of their sports delegations," Maksimov said. "They are coming from all over in every sport, particularly in swimming, where we have 14 country entrants, which is almost as many as in the Asian competition."

"The talent pool is prestigious, as almost every participant is number one in their country, future stars," the sports official continued.

"One of the main aims and objectives of the Children of Asia Games is, of course, to unite children around one idea, intercultural relations and friendship," Maksimov added.

The Children of Asia Games were first held in 1996. This year, they will be hosted by Russia’s northern city of Yakutsk between June 25 and July 7. Young athletes are set to vie for 224 sets of medals in 24 sports competitions. All the participants are under 16 years.