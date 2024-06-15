Death toll in collapse of stairwell in Belgorod region rises to 5

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The death toll after the collapse of the stairwell in a residential building in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, has risen to five people, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in his Telegram channel.

"The remains of four people were recovered from the rubble. Unfortunately, one more person died. It is a woman who was taken to the regional hospital. She was operated on. Her heart stopped several times, and doctors carried out resuscitation measures. The severity of the injuries was not compatible with life," he wrote.

He added that a total of six civilians were injured. Six people were also rescued from the upper floors of the building.

A stairwell of a five-storey residential house in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region collapsed following a Ukrainian shelling attack on Friday. As a result of the emergency, seven people were injured. According to preliminary data, 20 apartments were damaged.