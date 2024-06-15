Putin underscores professionalism, courage of military medics

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extends his appreciation to military medics for their professionalism and courage during the special military operation.

"Currently, in conditions of the special military operation, medical workers demonstrate their best abilities, save wounded individuals on the battlefield, treat, nurse back to health, perform the most complex operations, master and introduce new methods of rehabilitation, and do everything possible to support the mental strength of our heroes," the head of state said on a video with congratulations on the Medical Worker Day.

"I thank all military medics for the highest professionalism, courage, resilience, and constant tenderness," Putin added.