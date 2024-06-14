Moscow accepted Ukraine security guarantees formulated by Kiev in 2022 to stop war — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow agreed to Ukraine security guarantees formulated by Kiev at the 2022 negotiations in order to stop the bloodshed and war in Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin recounted.

"That was not an easy decision for us, but we recognized Ukraine’s legitimate demands to ensure its security and did not in principle object to the proposals formulated by Kiev <...> as we understood that stopping the bloodshed and war in Donbass was key," Putin said at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Under that compromise agreement, Kiev agreed to conditions of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Putin said.

"These agreements (reached in 2022 - TASS) were put to paper and initialed in Istanbul by the top Ukrainian negotiator, which means that the Kiev regime found such a solution acceptable," the Russian leader said. However, Kiev rejected those agreements later on, he lamented.