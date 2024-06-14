United States actively supports unrest in Georgia — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The United States actively supports the unrest in Georgia, but does not condemn the Armenian authorities for suppressing the ongoing rallies in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The diplomat compared two statements made by the US Embassies in Armenia and Georgia about the continuing protests in those countries.

"So much for democracy: in one case Washington via its Embassy, states that the rallies must be conducted responsibly and does not condemn the [local] authorities for their suppression, and in the other most contrary case, actively supports the riots organized by Western foreign agents," Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel.

"It is an obvious illustration of the ‘world order, based on rules,’ where it is namely the United States changes all ‘rules’ to suit itself with a snap of a finger, based on the conjuncture of the moment," she added.

Georgia's relations with the United States as well as the European Union have soured following its Parliament’s adoption of the law on foreign agents. The US State Department stated earlier that it would impose visa sanctions on dozens of Georgian citizens, including members of the government, Parliament and their relatives, as well as law enforcers in connection with the law on foreign agents.