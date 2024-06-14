NATO to build three large bases to supply weapons to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, June 14. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is planning to establish three large military bases in ally countries in order to coordinate weapons supplies to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to the Hungarian premier, the bloc seeks "to help Ukraine by establishing the so-called NATO’s Ukraine mission." "This means that NATO will coordinate weapons supplies to Ukraine," Orban told a morning talk show on Radio Kossuth. For that purpose, "they will establish three large bases," he added.

Orban expressed concern that should these bases be built in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other Ukrainian neighbors they will "become military targets." However, he emphasized, Hungary, which also borders Ukraine, will not take part in this activity.

Unlike Poland and Romania who Orban said "go forward" and "go to fight," the Slovaks have been cautious, while the Hungarians "say they should take measures for their security, as they are near [the combat zone]."

"Obviously, colossal pressure is being put on us from the [other] 31 NATO member countries to sway us from the position of peace to the side of war," Orban continued. To him, the problem is that "31 out of the 32 NATO countries are seeking to defeat the Russians," while none of the combatants, namely Ukraine and Russia, wants to give in as they think that this conflict can be resolved on the battlefield. "Hungary’s position is that this is a mistake. Even if 31 people say that we are alone, we will believe that this war is pointless and that it cannot be resolved on the battlefield," the Hungarian head of government reiterated.