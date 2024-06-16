Final document of conference in Burgenstock backed by 80 countries out of 91 — organizers

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The final communique of the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, was supported by 80 out of 91 participating countries, as follows from the list of the signatories to the document released by the forum’s organizers.

The document was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Swiss President Viola Amherd admitted that participants had expressed differing views.