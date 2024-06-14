Kiev, West’s attempts at defeating Russia have failed — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and the West have failed to deal a defeat on Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzy said.

"Since the very first days, Russia has been proposing options for settling the crisis diplomatically. These proposals were not about freezing the conflict but about its actual settlement. But after all our initiatives were turned down: the West and Kiev opted to try to deal a defeat on Russia. These attempts have failed," he said.

"Failing on the battlefield, Ukrainian troop are cowardly hunting civilians, ruining residential houses, kindergartens, schools and hospitals," he said. "While Western countries are conniving, ignoring international humanitarian law.".

"If the West and Kiev reject this peace proposal, they will be the ones to bear the political and moral responsibility for the continued bloodshed," he noted.