Armenian PM suggests Baku set up mechanism to look into ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, June 15. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to offer Baku to establish a bilateral mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations on the border.

"I believe it would be a good idea to set up a bilateral mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations on the border in order to understand the situation on the ground, including for the international community. I am ready to put forward such a proposal, and let us think that I have just done so," Pashinyan said at a meeting with his fellow party members in the Syunik Region.

On June 13 and 14, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that Armenian troops had opened fire against Azerbaijani positions. The Armenian Defense Ministry dismissed such allegations.