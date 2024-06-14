NATO chief, Zelensky’s reaction to Putin’s peace proposals quite predictable — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s reaction to his peace initiatives, it was quite predicable, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, we have briefed him," he noted. "He said that it was quite predictable but nevertheless there should be people even in the Kiev regime who will give it some though about whether is it worth waiting until conditions for the Kiev regime further worsen," he said when asked about Putin’s reaction.

According to Peskov, Zelensky interpreted Putin’s proposal in a wrong way. "This was not a warning, neither was it an ultimatum as Zelensky nervously took it. It was a peace initiative," he stressed.

"It is an utterly wrong interpretation. Putin again reiterated our goals and said that it is important for us to attain them. The rest is subject for talks. The more so that a number of issues were once agreed upon and initialed in Istanbul and we can rely on them as a kind of a starting point," he said, commenting on Zelensky’s reaction.