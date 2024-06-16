Engagement between both parties needed for peace in Ukraine — Indian foreign ministry

NEW DELHI, June 16. /TASS/. India refrained from joining documents adopted by the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland because it thinks that a peace settlement of the conflict requires practical interaction between its parties, the Indian foreign ministry said.

"India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this Summit," it said in a press statement. "We continue to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict."

India was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Pavan Kapoor. The Indian delegation attended the opening and closing plenary sessions. "India’s participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said.

"India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both the parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace," it added.

The conference was held on June 15 and 16. Its key topics included nuclear and food security, safe navigation, and prisoner exchange. According to the official list of participants of June 14, the conference was attended by 100 countries. Russia was not invited. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia did not take part either. The final communique was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.