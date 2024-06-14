US rejects WTO, puts pressure on competitors — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Washington has itself turned away from the World Trade Organization but puts pressure on competitors and its satellites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with senior officials of the Foreign Ministry.

"The US has actually rejected the World Trade Organization as the international trade regulator. Everything is blocked. In the meantime, they put pressure not merely on competitors but also on their satellites. It is enough to look at how they are draining European economies that are balancing on the brink of recession," the head of state said.

The West by its actions not merely undermine military-political stability in the world but also weakened key market institutes, using the IMF, the World Bank, sanctions and trade wars, and "juggling with the climatic agenda and restraining development of Global South," Putin noted. "Losing in competition even under rules the West wrote for itself, it resorts to prohibiting barriers, to all kinds of protectionism," he added.