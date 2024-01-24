{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, January 24. /TASS/. France, which holds the rotating UN Security Council presidency this month, has turned down Russia’s request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the downing of a Russian military plane by the Ukrainian military, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

"The French Presidency declined our request for an urgent Council meeting <…> today for 3 p.m.," he wrote on Telegram, adding that "in this endeavor, the French Presidency <…> abuses its presidential functions.".

"In a clear attempt to shield their Kiev regime clients it [the French Presidency of the UN Security Council] agrees to schedule the meeting only for tomorrow [January 25] for 5 p.m. [New York time, 10 p.m. GMT]," the Russian diplomat added. "It’s deplorable that glorious in the old days French diplomacy has shrunk to miserable swindling."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on January 24, that the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane over the Belgorod Region that was carrying captured Ukrainian troops selected to be included in the exchange. There were 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian military personnel, all of whom were killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry called what happened a terrorist act and stressed that Kiev knew about the transportation of prisoners for the exchange, which was to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint, and purposely attacked the plane in order to accuse Moscow of destroying Ukrainian military personnel.

Russian special op became inevitable when Ukraine turned into direct threat — Lavrov
"The special military operation became inevitable after many, many years when we tried to dissuade the West from turning Ukraine into a direct threat on our immediate borders," he said
Russia set to expand scope of cooperation with Chad, other African countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian-Chadian negotiations will first entail meetings between the full delegations of the respective sides, after which the heads of state will continue the dialogue during a working breakfast
Russia, US maintain almost no contact — Lavrov
"The level is low and the low point has been hit. There is almost no contact except for the operation of our diplomatic missions in the US and the work of their diplomats in Russia," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities
In the Krasny Liman area, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns
Germany takes responsibility for attack on Soviet Union — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Lambsdorff called the siege of Leningrad "a particularly horrifying and brutal war crime"
Slovak authorities restore cultural cooperation with Russia, Belarus — newspaper
In March of 2022, the Ministry of Culture of Slovakia banned contacts and cooperation with Russia and Belarus
Turkish parliament approves Sweden’s accession to NATO
Hungary remains the only NATO country, which has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership bid
Russia-Japan trade turnover falls by 45.3% in 2023
The key cause for the fall in trade turnover between the two countries was the Japanese side's restrictive measures implemented in light of the situation in Ukraine
Lavrov calls for halt to Israeli violence in West Bank
Focusing on "such disgusting ideas as the forced displacement of all Palestinians from their permanent places of residence" is particularly worrisome, Russian Foreign Minister said
2024 BRICS Games in Russia to encompass 29 events — high-ranking sports official
"The sports program contains more events when compared to the Universiade," Vladimir Leonov pointed out
TASS launches French-language news feed
Starting on October 1, TASS French News Service will be operating from 08:00 Moscow Time (05:00 GMT) to 00:00 Moscow Time (21:00 GMT)
US diplomacy’s versatility in Palestine-Israeli conflict knocks eyes out — Lavrov
The versatility of the US diplomacy, which vetoes ceasefire resolutions or encourages to reduce the intensity of hostilities in Gaza, knocks eyes out, Russian Foreign Minister said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace two times in past day
Deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit said that during the past day, two shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party
Palestine-Israeli conflict metastasizes in region with US’ pernicious influence — Lavrov
"The inability of the [UN Security] Council to take comprehensive measures leads to the fact that the current escalation of the conflict in Palestine has metastasized across the region, with the pernicious influence of the United States and its allies, whose presence in the Middle East, same as in other parts of the Eurasian continent, creates more and more unacceptable risks for global security," Russian Foreign Minister said
ODIHR says attacks targeting civilians inadmissible in wake of recent Donetsk attack
The ODIHR also said it continued "to monitor attacks taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine for their compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, in line with" its own methodology
No survivors in Ilyushin-76 crash in Belgorod Region — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all emergency response services are on site, and investigative measures are being taken
Russia caught off guard by Swiss MFA's interest in Ukraine talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow had taken note of Bern's shift away from neutrality, meaning not getting involved in conflicts
Ukrainian media outlets delete early reports that Il-76 shot down by Ukraine armed forces
Likewise, news agency RBC Ukraine edited its earlier report on the crash of the Il-76 by deleting a previous reference to "the work of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Starting family is life goal for most Russians, survey reveals
According to the survey, half of the respondents consider the ideal family to be a large one with three or more children
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Kiev claims Slovakia promised to back allocation of 50 bln euros to Ukraine by EU
The Prime Minister of Slovakia has not commented on the issue to this point
State Duma to seek facts from US, Germany following IL-76 crash — speaker
During the plenary session, Head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov noted that the plane with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board could have been shot down by missiles from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system or the German IRIS-T
Russia delivers second batch of humanitarian aid to Somalia
"Sincere appreciation was extended to the Russian Federation for its assistance in ensuring food security in Somalia, especially important now in light of the poor humanitarian situation in this Eastern African country, which is friendly to us," it noted
Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA
"The whole world will know about it," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Pilots of crashed plane directed it away from populated areas, eyewitness says
Another resident of the settlement said she heard a bang before the crash
No chance for CIA to realize criminal 'regime change' plans in Venezuela — vice president
Delcy Rodriguez’s comments were in response to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who dismissed as "not credible" the recent accusations by the Venezuelan president
Top Russian diplomat arrives in New York — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza
According to the ministry, the batch of humanitarian aid was handed to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society
Russia to postpone MAKS Air Show to 2024 — event organizer
Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Zhukovsky, a town southeast of Moscow, on July 25-30
Russia harvested 147 mln metric tons of grain in 2023 — Agriculture Ministry
The country had the second largest grain harvest in its history
KTRV feels no shortage of foreign orders
CEO Boris Obnosov added that the missiles of the corporation "counter rather modern arms of NATO countries that train in Ukraine"
Dollar rises to 88.3 rubles
The euro increased by 15.25 kopecks to 96.35 rubles
European 'investment' in Ukraine goes bust — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West would have preferred to sacrifice "all of Ukraine, down to the last Ukrainian, for its own interests"
West turns blind eye to humanitarian law violations by Kiev — Russian delegate to Vienna
The Russian delegate said violations by the Kiev regime required an immediate response on the part of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant international organizations as she urged efforts to hold those guilty of such violations responsible
Meeting of Putin and Lukashenko scheduled, date to be announced later — Kremlin
Earlier on Monday, January 22, the Belarusian leader announced that before the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State he will hold talks with his Russian colleague
Inflation slowing down to 0.07% in January — statistics
In annual terms, inflation in the country amounted to 7.37% as of January 22, 2024
Zelensky leads Ukraine to terrible finale, killing his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova compared the Ukrainian president with a drug baron from classic US movies
Japan reduces LNG imports from Russia by 10.7% in 2023
Imports of oil and oil products from Russia to Japan decreased by 94.8% during the reporting period
Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services
On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine
Elgaugol reports 30% surge in coal production in 2023 — company
The company also commissioned four washing plants in 2023 and four more will go live in 2024
Iran’s supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel
"The positions and statements by representatives of Islamic countries are sometimes erroneous. They speak about a ceasefire but this matter is now in the hands of Zionists," Ali Khamenei said
Ukraine indirectly concedes its forces shot down Russian plane carrying captured soldiers
The statement was published a few hours after the plane crash and begins with a report on the situation in the Kharkov Region, where explosions were heard on Wednesday
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Kremlin possesses reliable information on French mercenaries in Ukraine, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is aware of the declarations by French officials who claim that they "cannot do anything" about the issue
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for January 25 to 88.28 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 6 kopecks to 12.2887 rubles
Putin lays out Russia's six tenets of international relations in Valdai speech
According to the Russian leader, one of the principles is to build a stable world based on respecting everyone's interests - from big states to small countries
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Ukrainian military intelligence confirms POW exchange with Russia was scheduled
An IL-76 transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a hostage exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region of Russia on Wednesday
East-West confrontation enters hot phase, Belarusian defense minister warns
"One of the crucial messages of the new Military Doctrine is that the Republic of Belarus does not regard other nations as enemies regardless of what their governments do," Viktor Khrenin said
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Kiev shows inability to keep its word by shooting down Il-76 plane — Russian MFA
The ministry emphasized that Russia strongly condemned "the Kiev regime’s act of terrorism in the Belgorod Region"
Average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits moves to 14.87% in mid-January
Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, Sovcombank, VTB, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Alfa-Bank, Bank FC Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Tinkoff Bank, and the Russian Agricultural Bank
Operational launch of Russian alternative to Wikipedia expected in 2024
It is reported that online encyclopedia will feature personalized content, thematic collections, full and abbreviated audio versions of articles, an updated user's personal account
Hungary to assist Sweden on its way to NATO
On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the only country in the alliance whose parliament has yet to vote on the Swedish bid
Russia insists on clearly defined schedule of creating Palestinian state — Lavrov
"It is because of our interest in a long-term solution that we seek not just promises to launch talks on creating the State of Palestine, but insist on making such practical steps and on drafting a clearly defined schedule," he said
EU preparing sanctions against Russia — newspaper
Some of the more radical proposals may be replaced with more moderate ones to garner broader support for the package from EU members, the report said
Duma adopts appeal on French mercenaries aiding Kiev regime
Earlier, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the chamber would consider such an appeal
Japan reduces imports of non-ferrous metal ores from Russia in 2023
Japan also reduced imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia by 10.7% in 2023 compared to 2022, the report said
Chadian president expresses condolences over Il-76 crash in Belgorod at meeting with Putin
The Il-76 transport airplane was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war destined for an exchange when it crashed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region
Moscow ready for dialogue with those seeking to stop using Ukraine against Russia — Lavrov
"Anybody who is sincerely interested in justice, including justice being established in the relations between Russia and Ukraine, which would involve, of course, stopping the Western policy of using Ukraine as an instrument of war against Russia, we would be ready to listen to," the minister said
Russia to restore its moon program, to launch Luna-25 spacecraft — Putin
By the third quarter of 2022, the Luna-25 station must be complete, the Russian President pointed out
By shooting down Il-76 Kiev calls into question any agreements — Russian diplomat
"The Ukrainian dictatorship sacrificed them in an effort to create an impression of 'Russia’s bloody nature,' but in reality it demonstrated its inhuman Nazi essence by putting to death those for whose long-awaited release it had allegedly worked so hard," Rodion Miroshnik said
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Zelensky will face same fate as Nazis tried in Nuremberg — Duma speaker
The State Duma adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments around the world in connection with criminal attacks by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians on Russian territory
German ambassador sees no threat of possible rupture of diplomatic relations with Russia
According to Alexander Lambsdorf, although communication between diplomats and officials in both countries is now much more limited than before, diplomatic relations have to be maintained to avoid escalation
Russia’s satellite Kosmos-2222 burns up in atmosphere — NORAD
Kosmos-2222 was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 25, 1992 and put into a highly elliptical orbit
UK-Ukraine security pact undermines peace process — Russian diplomat
According to Yulia Zhdanova, the recently signed security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom "makes it clear that they are leaving Ukraine with no chance to exit the conflict through talks"
Red Sea crisis hits daily chemical sector — newspaper
Austrian polyethylene and polypropylene producer Borealis told the news outlet that the company is not affected by the shortage of raw materials but problems with deliveries of products to Asian countries surfaced
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
US seizes every opportunity to disrupt Russia ahead of presidential election — intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Washington is stepping up efforts to restore contacts with such Russian citizens and establish confidential communications with them
No more money coming to Ukraine from West — Kremlin spokesman
"There must be more or less lucid minds there to see what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
Russia’s Il-76 plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board crashes in Belgorod Region — military
The Aerospace Force has dispatched a panel of inquiry to probe into the incident
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s arms providers for making manipulative statements on 'peace'
Maria Zakharova pointed out that it was impossible to engage in the negotiation process with those "who provide weapons to the Kiev regime"
EU has no Plan B for Ukraine aid ahead of next summit — Belgian minister
The EU is confident that an agreement on more aid to Kiev can be reached "over the next couple of weeks," despite Hungarian opposition to funding Ukraine, Politico reported
FACTBOX: Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian captives crashes near Belgorod
The Il-76 crashed at about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT)
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
Kremlin sees Ukraine’s claims to Russian territory as attempt to cover up problems
"Zelensky really has big problems, and he should have realized by now what should be done to stop all this, but he doesn't want to," Dmitry Peskov said
Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte
Dmitry Peskov said that VKontakte is much more popular in Russia than the banned social network X
Slovakia clinches deal with Ukraine on continued transit of Russian gas
The details of the agreement will be finalized soon, Denis Shmygal noted
Iranian-Saudi agreements correspond to Russia’s Security Concept - senior lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky pointed out that Russia plans a number of steps in development of these agreements
Press review: Turkey OKs Sweden’s delayed NATO entry and Israel sets Gaza peace conditions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 24th
Pharma shakeup: US’ Eli Lilly transfers rights to sell drugs in Russia to Swiss company
It is reported that Eli Lilly continues supplying life-saving medications to Russia and taking necessary measures to ensure their uninterrupted access to Russian patients
Ukraine lost over 300,000 servicemen as dead — former Pentagon advisor
"These attacks have utterly bled Ukraine white," he said
Value of cargo carried along Northern Sea Route to reach $1.2 trillion by 2035
The NSR development plans stipulate construction of ten nuclear-powered icebreakers and over 100 cargo vessels of ice-resistant class, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO
The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation
Bratislava, Kiev to work together to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity — media
The statement says that both countries are ready to continue working together to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the portal said
Russian defensive lines increase survivability 5-6 times
Over 3,600 kilometers of trenches, 150,000 dugouts and hardware shelters, over 45,000 bunkers and 12,000 reinforced concrete erections were made by the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Lavrov stresses necessity to strictly observe fairness principles for UN Secretariat — MFA
"Lavrov also particularly stressed the imperative of rigorously observing the principles of fairness and equidistance in strict adherence to the Organization’s Charter by all UN Secretariat’s employees," the statement reads
Hamas rejects Israeli proposal about Gaza ceasefire — AP
The source emphasized that Cairo and Doha were working on a "multi-phase proposal" and trying to bridge the differences between the sides
Russian electoral authority reaches out to 95 countries for election observers
CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova noted that, according to a CEC forecast, "500 to 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries" may arrive
Local residents unhurt as IL-76 crashes in Belgorod Region — official
Nikolay Nesterov called on residents to trust only official sources of information
Wine exports from Georgia to Russia down 10.9% in 2023
Supplies of mineral water, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, to Russia climbed 1.2-fold to 188,000 tons
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Russia’s Belgorod Region registers about 65 hits with Ukrainian shells
The village of Krasny Khutor was fired on with 18 shots from grenade launchers, and also a drone dropped a fragmentation munition in Krasny Khutor, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Il-76 crashes 5-6 km away from village in Belgorod Region, causing no damage on the ground
An Il-76 military plane carrying Ukrainian POWs for a potential swap crashed in the Belgorod Region earlier on Wednesday
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
