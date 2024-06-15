Russian sailors meet with Cuban officials, go sightseeing in Havana

HAVANA, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet sailors have met with Cuban officials and visited landmarks of the country’s capital Havana during their visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The sailors went to the external relations department of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces and held a meeting with the Cuban Navy’s top brass and Havana Governor Yanet Hernandez Perez.

The crew paid their respects at the monument to Jose Marti, a Cuban national hero who led the liberation of his country from Spain, and at the Memorial to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier in southwest Havana. The commemorations were attended by Vice-Admiral Mikhail Neupokoev, chief of the Russian Navy’s operational department, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Gladky, the Northern Fleet’s missile ship division commander, the crews of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, as well as representatives of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces and residents of Havana.

The sailors visited museums of the Cuban capital, including the famous museum of rum.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate is open to the public until Saturday. The Russian ships have stirred a genuine interest in the Cuban capital.

On June 12, Russia Day, a group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships, led by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, called at the port of Havana after a transatlantic crossing from the Barents Sea. The ships will stay there until Monday.