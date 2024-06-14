G7 decision to use seized Russian assets for Kiev’s needs is illegitimate — envoy Antonov

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The decision of the Group of Seven (G7) to use proceeds from Russian assets seized in the West for the needs of Ukraine is an illegitimate step, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a comment.

"The G7 decision to use the proceeds from Russian assets for the needs of Kiev is an illegitimate step. There is clearly a political motive: to support the agonizing regime in Kiev, which does not care about the fate of ordinary Ukrainians dying by the thousands at the battlefield," according to the diplomat’s comment posted on the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel.

As Antonov noted, the G7 does not want to change the situation in the world. It denies the collapse of the "rules-based order" and clings to its fragments.

"[G7] is sinking more and more into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis, from which the leading Western states can no longer get out," he stressed.

On June 13, at a summit in Italy G7 leaders reached an agreement to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine from profits raised from frozen Russian assets until the end of 2024.