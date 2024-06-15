Harris assures Zelensky US seeks settlement in Ukraine on Kiev’s terms

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 15. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris said that Washington wants the solution to the Ukraine conflict to be based on Kiev’s terms, the White House said in a press release.

The press release says that at a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the conference in Switzerland, Harris "underscored the United States’ unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."

"The Vice President emphasized the US support for Ukraine’s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, consistent with the UN Charter, and she commended widespread international support for Ukraine’s efforts," the White House press service said.

On Friday, Putin put forward new peace proposals seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The proposals envisage that the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as Russian regions will be recognized, Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status will be enshrined as well as its demilitarization and denazification, and the sanctions on Russia will be lifted. However, Ukraine rejected this initiative.

Switzerland is hosting a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16. Bern has invited more than 160 delegations, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. About 100 countries and organizations responded to the invitation. In particular, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia and some other countries will not travel to Burgenstock.

Russia is not among those invited to this gathering. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that holding this event is a "road to nowhere." The ministry pointed out that Moscow does not perceive any willingness from the West to handle the matter fairly although it had never rejected peaceful resolution of the conflict with Kiev.