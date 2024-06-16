Detainees in Rostov pre-trial detention center take two employees hostage

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 16. /TASS/. Detainees of the pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, took hostage two employees, the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the region reported.

"The accused, held in one of the cells of the pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Rostov Region, took hostage two employees of the penal system. The head of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Rostov Region is at the scene of the incident, as well as representatives of the interacting law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office," the statement says.

According to the department, negotiations are underway to release the hostages.

"The institution is operating as normal, the situation is under control," the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the region added.