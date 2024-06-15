Russia-Egypt Mediterranean drills to strengthen cooperation — top brass

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt’s joint naval drills in the Mediterranean became a practical step toward bolstering military cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The joint exercise of a unit of Russian combat ships with the Egyptian navy became another practical step in boosting Russia and Egypt’s naval cooperation. Egypt’s navy was represented by Al-Qadeer frigate. Drill participants worked on forming a battle force in a designated area, joint tactical maneuvering in various combinations as well as on establishing communications and managing the flights of ship-borne helicopters," the military agency said.