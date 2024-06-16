Russian MP slams Burgenstock conference’s document as void and dead

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 16. /TASS/. A Russian lawmaker has slammed the final communique of the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, as void and dead.

The conference was held on June 15 and 16. Its key topics included nuclear and food security, safe navigation, and prisoner exchange. According to the official list of participants of June 14, the conference was attended by 100 countries. Russia was not invited. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia did not take part either. The final communique was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.

"The communiques, which envisages neither methods nor ways of its implementation, and is a void and dead document, was supported by those countries that depend on the United States - NATO and European Union countries," Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and ties with compatriots, told TASS.

"All those who are independent refused [to sign the document]. They attended [the conference], but did not sign its communique. This means that they feel responsibility for mentioning their countries in the document, which has no mechanism for its implementation," he said.

According to the lawmaker, since Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is an illegitimate leader after his office term expires, participating countries may say that "Ukraine was represented by an ordinary citizen, who has several citizenships and who has nothing to do with Ukraine’s leadership and this is why the document is void."

Addressing the closing ceremony, Swiss President Viola Amherd admitted that different viewpoints had been voiced during the conference. She also said that her country is ready to organize another conference on Ukraine.