Implementation of Putin’s conditions to mean achievement of Russia’s goal — NATO chief

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new proposal for peaceful settlement in Ukraine, which provides for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russia’s new regions as a precondition for a ceasefire, would mean that Russia achieves its military goals, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"This is a proposal that actually means that Russia should achieve their war games aims by expecting that that Ukraine should give up significantly more land than Russia has been able to occupy so far. So this is not a peace proposal," he said at a news conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

The NATO chief has repeatedly said that the alliance cannot decide for Ukraine about acceptable conditions for ending the conflict.