Kremlin has nothing to say to participants of Swiss summit on Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia will not send any messages to the participants of Switzerland’s summit on Ukraine and hopes that the next time the conflict will be discussed at a more constructive event, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We do not want to convey anything to them. We want to convene next time for a more focused and promising event," the Kremlin official said.

The Swiss authorities plan to hold the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. Bern has invited more than 160 delegations, including those from the G7, the G20, and BRICS. Russia has not been invited.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that holding this event is a "road to nowhere" and Moscow does not see that the West wants to enter into fair negotiations. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never refused to settle the conflict with Kiev through peace talks.