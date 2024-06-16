Lasting solution to conflict in Ukraine must involve both parties — Swiss conference

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 16. /TASS/. A lasting settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must involve both parties, according to the final communique of the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland, which was read out by Swiss President Viola Amherd.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," the document reads.

"One key question remains: How and when can Russia be included in the process?" the Swiss president said.

According to Amherd, the participants in the conference set major goals and agreed to work toward. "Firstly, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secured, safeguarded and environmentally sound. Secondly, food security must not be weaponized in any way. Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the entire route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable. Thirdly, all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange. All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine," she cited the document.

The conference was held on June 15 and 16.