Canadian patrol boat calls at Havana port

HAVANA, June 14. /TASS/. The Margarete Brooke Canadian patrol boat called at Havana’s port in the morning and moored at a distance from Russian ships, which are on a friendly visit here since June 12, port employees told TASS.

According to the port employees, the Canadian ship is moored out of sight and cannot be seen from the embankment, which is crowded by people who are queuing to get aboard the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate open for the general public for the second day.

The Margaret Brooke’s visit was announced by the Cuban foreign ministry. The ship will stay in Cuba until June 17. The visit is timed to mark the 80th anniversary of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between Cuba and Canada and the 50th anniversary of their cooperation.

Russia’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, the Akademik Pashin medium tanker, and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tugboat called at the port of Havana on June 12, Russia Day. The Admiral Gorshkov will be open for the public until Jun 15.