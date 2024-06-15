ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 15. /TASS/. Liberation of the Kremensky district from the Ukrainian armed forces, which would mean the liberation of the People’s Republic of Lugansk (LPR), will occur within a month and a half, coordinator of interparliamentary relations with the parliament of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"We still have several settlements in the Kremensky district, which are located in the so-called gray zone, where today we are liberating this territory from Ukrainian fascists. I think that within a month or a month and a half, the entire Kremensky district will be liberated and peaceful life will begin to be restored there," the lawmaker said.

"These are the last settlements in the LPR, they are small, but this is still our territory," he added.

According to him, after the liberation of the Kremensky district, Russian forces will begin to form a sanitary zone, about which Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke earlier.

"It should be the length of the undershoot of the missiles that NATO [countries] are placing on the territory of Ukraine today. Today it is 30 kilometers. If they deliver long-range missiles up to 500 kilometers, then the sanitary zone should be 500 kilometers," the State Duma deputy added.

In May, Russian forces liberated the village of Belogorovka. As the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik told TASS, almost 100% of the territory of the republic is under the control of the regional authorities. On June 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of Artyomovka in the LPR and Timkovka in the Kharkov region.