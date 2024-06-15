West’s reaction to Putin’s peace initiative unconstructive, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The West has not reacted constructively to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals on the new security architecture and Ukraine’s crisis settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There is a lot of it, a huge amount - the official reaction, official statements. Not constructive at all," he said, replying to a question as to whether there had been any official reaction to Putin’s proposals.

Earlier, the Russian leader commented on the failure of the Euro-Atlantic security system and proposed to create a new security architecture which would take into account the interests of all countries on the continent.