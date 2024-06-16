MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The West lives in hopes of defeating Russia and will not give its consent to Kiev for a start of peace talks after the proposal made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party now banned in Ukraine, told TASS in an interview.

"It would be more proper to say: not merely the West [not allowing Ukraine to follow Russian peace initiatives] but the war party of the collective West, which is now suffering defeat in Europe. This is evidenced by result of the election to the European Parliament," Medvedchuk said. "The collective West is still living in blatant hopes of the strategic defeat of Russia, and therefore peace initiatives of Vladimir Putin is like ramming down throat for their aggressive goals," he noted.

"This war party still hopes to destroy Russia with the help of [Vladimir] Zelensky, which is not working out and cannot work out. Russia has only strengthened from sanctions and the stand-off with the West, while the Western economy, particularly the EU, is bulging at the seams," the politician said. "Furthermore, the dollar system, the basis of the US economic power, is also coming apart at the seams," he stressed.

"So the collective West is losing more than acquiring from the standoff with Russia," Medvedchuk concluded.