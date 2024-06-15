Houthis claim Verbena vessel attacked by them sinks in Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian ship Verbena, attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, has sunk in the Gulf of Aden, and another vessel, the Greek-owned bulk carrier Tutor, could sink in in the coming hours, Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, said.

"The Verbena vessel, which was attacked for breaking the ban on sailing to ports in occupied Palestine, has sunk in the Gulf of Aden after being hit with several missiles. The Tutor vessel, which was attacked by an uncrewed sailing drone as well as several ballistic missiles and drones, is at risk of sinking in a few hours," the Houthi spokesman wrote on his X page.