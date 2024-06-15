Some Ukrainian legislators begin to discuss Putin’s peace proposal — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Some delegates at Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada have already begun to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal on the Ukraine conflict, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"It is the right thing to do for Ukrainian lawmakers to begin discussing Putin’s peace proposals on Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Actually, according to our information received over the parliament’s channels, some Verkhovna Rada deputies have already begun doing that," Volodin added.