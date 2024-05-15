Russia still has to do a lot for mass sports development, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia still has to do a lot to achieve its targets in mass sports and physical culture development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We need to do a lot in the sphere of mass sports and physical culture development," the president said at a meeting with former Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin. "There is still work to do."

"We have made obvious progress as the number of people regularly practicing physical culture and sports is on the rise," Putin continued. "However, we have not yet achieved the figures optimal for us and the goals set previously."

"But, we will certainly achieve everything and with your participation," Putin added, speaking with Matytsin.