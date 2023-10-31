World Karate Federation bars Ukrainian delegation from making political statements

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The World Karate Federation (WKF) prohibited the Ukrainian delegation from making any political statements during the 2023 World Karate Championship, Russian Karate Federation (RKF) President Sergey Tsoi told TASS on Tuesday.

Budapest hosted the 2023 World Karate Championship on October 24-29. On October 24, the WKF Congress convened for its regular session.

"Before the start of the [World Karate] Championship, the Ukrainian delegation made clear its intention at the WKF Congress to make anti-Russian political statements [during the sporting event]," Tsoi said. "On behalf of the Russian Karate Federation, we officially stated that we considered this impermissible, and if the Ukrainians were given the floor [to make such political proclamations], then we would come back at them with a hard-hitting response."

"To the credit of the WKF Executive Committee, it prohibited [any members from] making any kind of political statement during the Congress [session]," the RKF president added.

The Russian national team participated in the 2023 World Karate Championship under a neutral status and came home with just one bronze medal. Team Japan finished at the top of the championship’s medal standings, having won four gold, one silver and one bronze. The Ukrainian team in turn finished in 18th place, winning three bronze medals.