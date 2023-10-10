UEFA revokes decision allowing Russia's U-17 squads at int’l tournaments — media

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has revoked its decision to allow Russia’s Under-17 national teams to play at its international tournaments, Sky News correspondent Rob Harris said on his page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

"UEFA drops plan to end blanket ban on Russian football teams after backlash. UEFA planned to allow U17s sides back for Euros qualifiers," Harris wrote, adding that "UEFA saying ‘no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found’."

On September 26, UEFA announced a decision to allow Russia's junior national football teams, both boys and girls under the age of 17, to participate in international matches, but not on the territory of Russia, and without the national flag and the national uniform.

Following UEFA’s decision, the football associations of England, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Romania stated their intention to boycott all matches against Russia’s U-17 national teams.

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on October 4 that it had also cleared Russia’s U-17 national football teams to compete internationally. Footballers were allowed to play under the name the ‘Russian Football Union (RFU), rather than ‘Russia,’ without their national flag, anthem, and national-team kit and equipment.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.