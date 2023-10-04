FIFA to keep ban against Russia in place as long as special op continues

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s football teams will be banned from playing at events held by the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) until the end of the special military operation in Ukraine, FIFA reported.

Earlier, FIFA decided to allow Russia’s U-17 girls and boys teams to compete at its events.

On September 26, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) allowed Russian youth football teams with players aged under 17 to compete in its tournaments. All matches involving Russian teams are to be played without their national flag, anthem or kit, and they should not take place on Russian soil.

After the UEFA decision was announced, the football federations of England, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Romania said they would boycott any matches involving Russia. Moreover, Sweden said it would not allow Russian players to participate in the 2024 Under-17 EURO finals.

Indonesia hosts the 2023 Under-17 Men’s World Cup between November 10 and December 2. Qualifying for the tournament has already ended. The 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in the Dominican Republic next November. The top three teams from the European Championship, which will be held in May next year, will qualify for it.

On February 28, 2022, FIFA, as well as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), announced that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in their tournaments. Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.

The Russian team was unable to take part in the qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Russian national squad also did not participate in the draw for the 2024 European Championship.