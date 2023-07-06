Russia’s Rublev downs Karatsev, on to Round 3 at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev advanced to the third round of this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament after beating his compatriot Aslan Karatsev on Thursday.

The match to see who advances to the 3rd Round of the Wimbledon tennis championship ended after four sets, 6:7 (4:7); 6:3, 6:4, 7:5, in favor of Rublev.

This season’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, Wimbledon, kicked off on July 3 and unlike the previous edition of the tournament last year, Russian players were allowed to compete, but under certain conditions.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. It took place last year between June 27 and July 10. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 3 and 16.

Russia is represented in men’s singles by Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev. Russia’s Karen Khachanov announced earlier that he would skip this year’s tournament because of a bad back.

The women’s draw includes six Russians: Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Lyudmila Samsonova, Yekaterina Aleksandrova, Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva.