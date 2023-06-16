Russia cannot agree to athletes competing in Olympics as refugees, sports minister says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian athletes will not compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a team that is equated to a group of refugees, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On Thursday, the Ves Sport outlet reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would allow Russian athletes to compete under the same terms offered to a refugee team.

"First of all, these initiatives require a legal assessment in terms of how they correspond to the Olympic Charter and human rights. Of course, if it is about the concept that you are talking about, that would mean that the international community is pursuing a policy aimed at destroying our national sports system and this is something that we cannot agree to," Matytsin pointed out.

On February 28, 2022, the IOC issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the situation in Ukraine as the reason. In March 2023, the IOC Executive Board recommended that international sports federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete only as neutrals, provided that they have not made public statements in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces and national security agencies. A decision on Russian athletes’ participation in the Olympics will be made no earlier than a year before the start of the tournament.