Moscow court sentences rights activist Ponomaryov to 5.5 years in prison in absentia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow's Khoroshevsky Court has sentenced human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to five years and six months in a general regime penal colony in absentia in a case of evading the duties of a foreign agent and organizing the activities of an undesirable organization, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"To sentence Ponomaryov to imprisonment for five years and six months in a general regime colony. The appointed punishment is considered to be in absentia. The term of punishment should be calculated from the moment of Ponomaryov's extradition or his detention on the territory of the Russian Federation," the judge read the verdict.

Besides, the court banned him from administering websites for nine years.

Earlier, the state prosecutor asked to sentence the human rights defender to six years and five months in a penal colony in absentia.