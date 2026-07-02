Russia, ICRC cooperate on fate of military personnel, civilians

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have maintained active cooperation since the onset of the special military operation, focusing on safeguarding civilians' rights and determining the fate of military personnel, according to Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Following a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric, Lantratova emphasized the importance of their joint efforts.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, we have worked closely with the ICRC on critical issues: locating and visiting captured Russian military personnel, establishing communication with their families, facilitating family reunifications, visiting Russian citizens held in detention by Ukrainian authorities, and ensuring the return of fallen soldiers’ bodies from Ukrainian territory," Lantratova’s press service quoted her as saying. She highlighted that the primary goal of this cooperation is to protect civilians’ safety and rights and to swiftly address issues related to the fate of both military personnel and civilians.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to the ICRC President and regional delegation for their practical support and voiced hope for expanding their joint efforts to better serve those most vulnerable. "Our Office will continue collaborating with the ICRC and relevant Russian agencies to monitor situations on the ground and provide legal and humanitarian assistance to victims and their families," the press service added.