EEF participants may visit Russia without visas from August 28 to September 6

MOSCOW, July 1./TASS/. Participants in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) can enter and stay in Russia without visas from August 28 to September 6, the government said in its decree.

"In 2026, foreign nationals and stateless individuals stay in the Russian Federation in connection with participation in the Eastern Economic Forum from August 28 to September 6," the government said.

The 11th Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Technologies, international cooperation and quality of people's life will be its key topics.