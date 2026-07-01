TASS launches French-language TASS Africa Telegram channel

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. TASS has launched a new French-language Telegram channel, TASS Africa.

The channel will provide daily coverage of developments across the African continent, as well as Russia’s relations with African nations.

The news feed will feature photos and videos from TASS correspondents in African countries, images from the agency’s archives, and editorial content.

"For decades, TASS has been a trusted partner for African media outlets. Our countries’ information agencies cooperate within professional organizations and maintain dialogue through Russia-Africa media forums, which TASS has hosted twice. I am confident that the agency’s latest news project will strengthen our media partnership, while subscribers will receive reliable information about developments in both Russia and Africa," TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov pointed out.

The channel will pay particular attention to the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for late October 2026.

As a reminder, TASS provides news content in six languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, and French.