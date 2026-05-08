Russia’s radiation levels remain stable despite fire near Chernobyl NPP — watchdog

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The radiation situation in Russia remains stable amid a massive wildfire in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kiev region, Russia’s consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported in a statement.

"Rospotrebnadzor is conducting enhanced radiation monitoring in the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Rostov regions, including gamma dose rate measurements, due to the forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The radiation situation in Russia remains stable, with no excess above the natural gamma background recorded for those regions," the statement said.

The watchdog emphasized that radiation monitoring continues.